Highmark Stadium to host Garth Brooks concert this summer

Highmark Stadium has added another concert to their summer lineup. On Wednesday morning, Garth Brooks announced he’d be brining his stadium show to the venue in Orchard Park, New York on July 27th.

Brooks and the Bills have sort of co-existed through the years. He was incredibly successful and popular during the early 1990s, then took a break in the early 2000s, and is back now kicking butt. (Okay, maybe that’s some editorial liberty with the comparison.)

Brooks joins a summer 2022 lineup that includes two August concerts; Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts combine forces on August 10th and Metallica rocks the house on August 11th.

The last concert at Highmark was August 14, 2021, when Billy Joel played the venue. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were the last pre-pandemic show in August 2018. U2, Guns N’ Roses, One Direction, and The Rolling Stones are the only other shows since 2001. The first concerts were held at the stadium in 1974, but there was a large gap from 2001 to 2015. In all, Brooks will be the 30th concert in the venue’s 48 years.