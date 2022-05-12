Buffalo Bills get maximum exposure in 2022 NFL Schedule release

The Buffalo Bills’ 2022 schedule is here!

The Bills begin the season with consecutive national primetime appearances. First they play in the NFL’s Opening Night against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. In Week 2, it’s Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. In total, the Bills received the maximum allotment of five primetime games!

Those aren’t the only nationally televised games for the Bills, though. They’ll play on Thanksgiving for the third time in four years when they face the Detroit Lions in the early Turkey Day slot. They also will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a late afternoon time slot on CBS, which should be shown nearly coast to coast. (The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will be on in their local markets.)

Even after seven national games, the Bills could still find themselves in two more national games. (That’s more than half their contests on national TV.) There are flex options in Weeks 15 and 18 that could find Buffalo in even more national time slots.

The Bills have opened as road underdogs in their first game of the year, but just by a point. On a neutral field, Buffalo would be favored per our friends at DraftKings SportsBook.

2022 Buffalo Bills schedule Week Day Date Time Opponent Notes Week Day Date Time Opponent Notes Pre-1 TBD TBD TBD INDIANAPOLIS COLTS It's been 30 years since Colts HC Frank Reich led the Bills to the Greatest Comeback in NFL History Pre-2 TBD TBD TBD DENVER BRONCOS How much will Russell Wilson play? Pre-3 TBD TBD TBD @ Carolina Panthers Lots of connections still exist between the two franchises 1 Thursday Sep 8 8:30 PM ET @ Los Angeles Rams NFL's Opening Night Game! Von Miller returns to L.A. 2 Monday Sep 19 7:15 PM ET TENNESSEE TITANS Fifth straight season playing Tennesse, but first time in Buffalo since 2018 3 Sunday Sep 25 1:00 PM ET @ Miami Dolphins Bills have won seven straight vs Miami 4 Sunday Oct 2 1:00 PM ET @ Baltimore Ravens Ravens play four straight vs AFC East to open 2022, last faced each other in 2020 AFC Playoffs 5 Sunday Oct 9 1:00 PM ET PITTSBURGH STEELERS Lost to Pittsburgh to open the 2021 season, could see former Bills QB Mitch Trubisky under center 6 Sunday Oct 16 4:25 PM ET @ Kansas City Chiefs National TV game, Bills fell to KC in AFC Divisional Round last season 7 BYE Earliest bye in AFC East 8 Sunday Oct 30 8:20 PM ET GREEN BAY PACKERS Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen for MVP in 2020 and 2021, Allen shut out in first start vs GB during rookie season 9 Sunday Nov 4 1:00 PM ET @ New York Jets Last meaningful loss to Jets was in Josh Allen's rookie season, but Jets won in final week of 2019 when Bills clinched playoff seeding 10 Sunday Nov 13 1:00 PM ET MINNESOTA VIKINGS Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills by Minnesota in 2020 11 Sunday Nov 20 1:00 PM ET CLEVELAND BROWNS Most people think DeShaun Watson will be available for this game despite pending litigation for sexual assault 12 Thursday Nov 24 12:30 PM ET @ Detroit Lions Bills are playing on Thanksgiving in 3 of past 4 seasons, they are currently 2-0 in those contests 13 Thursday Dec 1 8:30 PM ET @ New England Patriots Bills didn't punt, turn over the ball, or kick a field goal in their last game against NE -- only touchdowns 14 Sunday Dec 11 1:00 PM ET NEW YORK JETS Jets QB Zach Wilson was 7-of-20 for 87 yards, while taking 8 sacks, vs BUF in 2021 15 Sat/Sun Dec 17/18 Flex MIAMI DOLPHINS Game day and time TBD due to NFL Flex, last December home loss to Miami was 2016 16 Saturday Dec 24 1:00 PM ET @ Chicago Bears Former Bills starting QB Nathan Peterman signed in Chicago this week 17 Monday Jan 2 8:30 PM ET @ Cincinnati Bengals Bengals were the AFC rep in Super Bowl last year 18 Sat/Sun Jan 7-8 Flex NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Game day and time TBD due to NFL Flex, but Week 17 MNF means Saturday is less likely WC TBD Jan 14-16 TBD TBD Div TBD Jan 21-22 TBD TBD AFC TBD Jan 29 TBD TBD SB Sunday Feb 12 6:30 PM TBD It's on FOX and from Glendale Arizona

