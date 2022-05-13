Buffalo Bills links, 5/13: Bills schedule released!

The Buffalo Bills have lofty aspirations heading into the 2022 NFL season, and the NFL’s schedule makers have decided to make the Bills a primetime staple this year.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down Buffalo’s schedule, including a season-opening clash at the Los Angeles Rams that could serve as a Super Bowl preview.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills 2022 schedule released

Opening the season on Thursday Night Football against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Hosting the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football for the home opener. Welcoming Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Buffalo for a Sunday Night Football clash. A date with the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. A Monday Night Football showdown with the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Buffalo will have five primetime games this year and could have more, with two late chances to get flexed in Weeks 15 and 18.

Linked below: running through Buffalo’s schedule, dissecting the hardest (and easiest) stretches, game-by-game predictions, and more!

Early look at the projected 53-man roster

The draft is complete. The schedule is officially out. With rookie minicamp about to begin, it’s time to discuss who will make Buffalo’s 53-man roster, and who could be on the outside looking in when rosters are finalized.

Former Bills DE Jerry Hughes signs with Houston Texans

The fan-favorite ends his career fourth on Buffalo’s all-time sacks list after recording 53 sacks with the Bills during a nine-year stint in Western New York.

Odds and ends

Catch up on the news that third-round linebacker Terrel Bernard has reportedly signed his rookie contract. Plus, get to know rookie linebacker Baylon Spector, find out why one NFL analyst thinks second-round rookie running back James Cook will make teams regret passing on him in the draft, meet a #BillsMafia super fan who logged plenty of frequent flier miles in seeing every Bills game last year. learn how much personal seat licenses could cost in the new Bills stadium, and more!