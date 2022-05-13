Buffalo Bills sign full NFL Draft class, 9 undrafted free agents

The Buffalo Bills start rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon, and with all their rookies in town, they wasted no time getting them all under contract. All eight 2022 NFL Draft picks signed their deals plus nine undrafted free agents inked their contracts, as well, before things got under way at One Bills Drive.

2022 NFL Draft Class

First-round pick CB Kaiir Elam

Second-round pick RB James Cook

Third-round pick LB Terrel Bernard

Fifth-round pick WR Khalil Shakir

Sixth-round pick P Matt Araiza

Sixth-round CB Christian Benford

Sixth-round OL Luke Tenuta

Seventh-round LB Baylon Spector

2022 Buffalo Bills UDFA signings

UCLA OL Alec Anderson

Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear

Tulsa CB Tavon Fuller

Syracuse DE Kingsley Jonathan

Texas OL Derek Kersetter

Northwest Missouri State OL Tanner Owen

BYU WR Neil Pau’u

Appalachian State WR Malik Williams

Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer

Several other rookies are in town for tryouts or to fill out the minicamp roster, but they haven’t officially signed contracts.

Bills rookie minicamp roster, including tryout players. pic.twitter.com/gJvcQlIkQz — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) May 13, 2022

With 41 players on offense, 39 on defense, and four specialists, the Bills have 84 players under contract. There’s room to add veterans or sign rookies they like during their tryout.

A projected depth chart is below: