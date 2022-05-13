Buffalo Bills sign full NFL Draft class, 9 undrafted free agents

The Buffalo Bills start rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon, and with all their rookies in town, they wasted no time getting them all under contract. All eight 2022 NFL Draft picks signed their deals plus nine undrafted free agents inked their contracts, as well, before things got under way at One Bills Drive.
2022 NFL Draft Class
- First-round pick CB Kaiir Elam
- Second-round pick RB James Cook
- Third-round pick LB Terrel Bernard
- Fifth-round pick WR Khalil Shakir
- Sixth-round pick P Matt Araiza
- Sixth-round CB Christian Benford
- Sixth-round OL Luke Tenuta
- Seventh-round LB Baylon Spector
2022 Buffalo Bills UDFA signings
- UCLA OL Alec Anderson
- Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear
- Tulsa CB Tavon Fuller
- Syracuse DE Kingsley Jonathan
- Texas OL Derek Kersetter
- Northwest Missouri State OL Tanner Owen
- BYU WR Neil Pau’u
- Appalachian State WR Malik Williams
- Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer
Several other rookies are in town for tryouts or to fill out the minicamp roster, but they haven’t officially signed contracts.
Bills rookie minicamp roster, including tryout players. pic.twitter.com/gJvcQlIkQz— Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) May 13, 2022
With 41 players on offense, 39 on defense, and four specialists, the Bills have 84 players under contract. There’s room to add veterans or sign rookies they like during their tryout.
A projected depth chart is below:
Projected Bills Depth Chart, Post-Draft 2022
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|Reserve
|Reserve
|QB
|Josh Allen
|Case Keenum*
|Matt Barkley*
|RB
|Devin Singletary
|Zack Moss
|Taiwan Jones
|RB
|James Cook+
|Duke Johnson*
|Raheem Blackshear++
|FB
|Reggie Gilliam
|WR1
|Stefon Diggs
|Jake Kumerow
|Isaiah Hodgins
|Neil Pau'u++
|WR2
|Gabriel Davis
|Isaiah McKenzie
|Marquez Stevenson
|Malik Williams++
|SWR
|Jamison Crowder*
|Khalil Shakir+
|TE
|Dawson Knox
|O.J. Howard*
|Tommy Sweeney
|Quintin Morris/Jalen Wydermyer++
|LT
|Dion Dawkins
|Tommy Doyle
|Luke Tenuta+
|LG
|Rodger Saffold*
|Ike Boettger
|Jacob Capra
|Tanner Own++
|C
|Mitch Morse
|Greg Mancz*
|RG
|Ryan Bates (RFA)
|Cody Ford
|Derek Kersetter++
|RT
|Spencer Brown
|David Quessenberry*
|Bobby Hart
|Alec Anderson++
|LE
|Greg Rousseau
|Boogie Basham
|Mike Love
|Kingsley Jonathan++
|1T
|DaQuan Jones*
|Tim Settle*
|Eli Ankou
|3T
|Ed Oliver
|Jordan Phillips*
|Brandin Bryant
|RE
|Von Miller*
|Shaq Lawson*
|A.J. Epenesa
|MLB
|Tremaine Edmunds
|Tyrel Dodson
|Tyler Matakevich
|Marquel Lee*/Joe Giles-Harris
|WLB
|Matt Milano
|Terrel Bernard+
|Andre Smith
|Baylon Spector+
|CB
|Tre'Davious White
|Kaiir Elam+
|Olaijah Griffin
|Nick McCloud
|FS
|Jordan Poyer
|Damar Hamlin
|SS
|Micah Hyde
|Jaquan Johnson
|Josh Thomas
|NB
|Taron Johnson
|Cam Lewis
|CB
|Dane Jackson
|Siran Neal
|Christian Benford+
|Tim Harris/Tavon Fuller++
|K
|Tyler Bass
|P
|Matt Araiza+
|Matt Haack
|LS
|Reid Ferguson
|KR/PR
|Isaiah McKenzie
|Marquez Stevenson
|Khalil Shakir+
