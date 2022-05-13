Bills, Panthers won’t share joint practices before 2022 preseason game

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke with the media before the team’s rookie minicamp opened on Friday, and answered questions about the rookies but also the newly announced schedule. While several teams are holding joint practices with their Week 3 preseason opponent, the Bills won’t be doing that this year with the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills and Panthers did hold joint practices in 2019, the last time they saw each other in the preseason. Ron Rivera was the Carolina coach at the time and as McDermott’s former mentor, there were strong ties between the two teams. With Rivera gone from the Panthers, the connections are less strong.

We still don’t have a date for the preseason finale, but the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts is August 13th while the next contest is a week later against the Denver Broncos on August 20th.

Buffalo opens the regular season on NFL Opening Night, Thursday, September 8th against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Click here for the full schedule.