NABP | Schedule reaction, Jerry Hughes tribute

In this Friday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, & Brando discuss the news of Jerry Hughes signing with the Houston Texans, and Hughes’s legacy with the Buffalo Bills. Does Jerry belong on the Wall of Fame?

Plus, our thoughts on the now-official Buffalo Bills’ 2022 schedule, and what will be the best games to attend. Unfortunately, Schedule Bingo fell short of a win.

No bingo this year. We’re on to Cincinnati. pic.twitter.com/SIUgfvthiA — Not Another Buffalo Podcast (@NotBuffPodcast) May 13, 2022

