Buffalo Bills Links, 5/14: Bills rookie minicamp underway

The rookies selected by the Buffalo Bills in last month’s NFL Draft had their first chance to don the Bills jersey and make an impression on general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott during rookie minicamp, which kicked off Friday.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with notes and observations from rookie minicamp, including how first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam is turning heads with his work ethic and his footwork.

Bills rookie minicamp begins

Among Buffalo’s rookies, Elam enjoyed a solid day shutting down the wide receivers, Khalil Shakir showed a penchant for getting open and making plays, James Cook’s speed burst was on full display, and cornerback Christian Benford had a solid debut in pass coverage.

Buffalo comes to terms with its eight-man NFL Draft class

That was easy. Before this weekend’s minicamp began, general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills agreed with all eight of their draft picks on their rookie contracts, meaning Buffalo’s complete draft class will be on the field for rookie minicamp. Plus, get to know Buffalo’s crop of undrafted rookie free agents.

Odds and ends

Which positions Buffalo could still upgrade before the season starts, why the Bills have become a popular primetime attraction for the NFL and its schedule-makers, and how one beat reporter feels the Bills will fare on a week-by-week basis in 2022.