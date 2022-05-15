Four Downs: My most anticipated Bills games of the 2022 season

Now that the 2022 NFL schedule is official, I can use this as an opportunity to share my four most anticipated games for the Buffalo Bills this season. While we’ve known the opponents for some time, I’m always excited to see what the schedule looks like related to primetime games and marquee matchups. I’m sure you have your own thoughts on the schedule, and be sure to share them in the comments section below.

4. Home opener vs. the Tennessee Titans

I realize for many fans the home opener is the best day of the year, but as an out-of-town fan, a top-four spot will have to suffice. Having the game on Monday Night Football is an added bonus, as the Bills look to avenge last season’s heartbreaking 34-31 loss. Highmark Stadium will be electric, in the first home game since the Bills drubbed the New England Patriots in the playoffs.

3. Sunday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers

The Bills should be well rested coming off the bye week, and welcome the two-time defending MVP in Aaron Rodgers. Sunday Night Football has become the prime matchup each week, and Bills/Packers shouldn’t disappoint. Despite the trade of Davante Adams, the Packers should still boast one of the league’s top offenses, which could make for a high-scoring affair.

Regardless of who the opponent is, there is a special feel to when the Bills play on Sunday Night Football. It’s great that this is a home game, so Bills Mafia will have plenty of time to “get ready” for kickoff.

2. Season opener at the Los Angeles Rams

It was a tough decision not to have this game in the top spot, but one of the marquee primetime games of the season will have to settle for the consolation prize. This could easily be seen as a Super Bowl preview, as both teams have star power on both sides of the ball. This is just another example that the Bills have “arrived” when it comes to being recognized by the national media and network partners. There is only one game that could keep the season opener from being in the top spot...

1. The rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs

There are simply too many storylines to cram into one article, as the Bills head back to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City. Last year’s playoff loss still feels incredibly heartbreaking, and this could be a step in the right direction to exorcise those demons. I realize that a regular-season win does not erase the pain of a playoff loss (and the Bills have already been down this road with the Chiefs), but it would certainly be a step in the right direction. Bills vs. Chiefs is now recognized as one of the marquee rivalries in all of football—and I could see that continuing for the next decade thanks to Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.