Intentional Grounding w/ Sterling Furrowh: Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Preview

LIVE on the BR YouTube at 8 PM ET!

By FurrowhSterling
Join Intentional Grounding for another episode tonight as Sterling Furrowh covers what to expect from the Buffalo Bills’ wide receivers this coming season. Is Gabe Davis ready for the No. 2 role? Also, what will production look like from newcomers such as Khalil Shakir and Jameson Crowder tonight on the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network.

Tonight @ 8 PM Eastern.

