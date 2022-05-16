 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bills players, team react to racist mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend

The mass shooter targeted a black neighborhood on the east side of Buffalo Saturday

By Matt Warren
Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire on a supermarket on the East Side of Buffalo. Specifically targeting Black persons in a predominantly Black neighborhood according to his own admission, he killed ten people and injured three more before the quick response by local law enforcement cut short his hate crime.

Several Buffalo Bills players were in town for Micah Hyde’s charity softball game this weekend, and in addition to a moment of silence before the Sunday game, many players spoke about the tragedy with local reporters. More players tweeted about the incident, sharing their concern with the community.

The team gathers for a set of voluntary practices this week, and more will no doubt come from the team following their meeting together. For now, we’ll share what the players and team have had to say in response as well as some local charities that are helping at this time.

We’re going to leave the comments open from now, but please be respectful. There are surely people who read and comment at Buffalo Rumblings who lost someone close to them during the shooting on Saturday. It also needs to be said that we aren’t really a forum for extensive debate on hyper-sensitive political issues, be it political or racial. There are plenty of other places for those type of debates. Our focus is a lot more narrow than those massive subjects.

If you want to donate to organizations, here are some ideas from those close to the Bills’ players or organization.

