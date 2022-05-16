Bills players, team react to racist mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend

Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire on a supermarket on the East Side of Buffalo. Specifically targeting Black persons in a predominantly Black neighborhood according to his own admission, he killed ten people and injured three more before the quick response by local law enforcement cut short his hate crime.

Several Buffalo Bills players were in town for Micah Hyde’s charity softball game this weekend, and in addition to a moment of silence before the Sunday game, many players spoke about the tragedy with local reporters. More players tweeted about the incident, sharing their concern with the community.

The team gathers for a set of voluntary practices this week, and more will no doubt come from the team following their meeting together. For now, we’ll share what the players and team have had to say in response as well as some local charities that are helping at this time.

We’re going to leave the comments open from now, but please be respectful. There are surely people who read and comment at Buffalo Rumblings who lost someone close to them during the shooting on Saturday. It also needs to be said that we aren’t really a forum for extensive debate on hyper-sensitive political issues, be it political or racial. There are plenty of other places for those type of debates. Our focus is a lot more narrow than those massive subjects.

Praying for and with our Buffalo community. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 14, 2022

"I'm sick to my stomach. We're going to meet as a team and find the best ways to help the families and community effected." pic.twitter.com/yZ6oZPb50x — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 15, 2022

"I’m still in shock over what happened in our community yesterday. There’s no room for hatred in this world."



We’re hurting for Buffalo and are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and their friends. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 15, 2022

Prayers to the Buffalo community and the families that lost their loved ones! — Jaquan Johnson (@AuthenticMade_Q) May 14, 2022

Prayers up to everyone affected at the mass shooting in Buffalo this afternoon. Lean on family and community during this difficult time… — Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) May 14, 2022

Extremely hard to express the emotions right now. Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) May 14, 2022

Absolutely terrible! Praying for all the families involved why does this continue to happen — ZMO (@PresMoss2) May 14, 2022

Oh Buffalo, my heart... There is no place in this world for evil hatrid like that — Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) May 14, 2022

Buffalo — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) May 14, 2022

I am heartbroken…..this world is scary

Praying that this lovely city, heals from this… — Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) May 15, 2022

Praying for Buffalo tonight … Praying for the victims & families involved as well — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) May 15, 2022

Buffalo ❤️ — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) May 15, 2022

Thank you Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo community for coming together today as we begin the long process of support and healing for our community. We are sending prayers to the families impacted, and we will be donating a portion of today’s game proceeds to the families. — Micah Hyde (@micah_hyde) May 15, 2022

Stop hate. End racism. Choose love.



I'm praying for Buffalo. Thank you to the @BuffaloBills and their players for stepping up to uplift the community during this difficult time: https://t.co/NALsWHaNf9 pic.twitter.com/st4sSVU9bR — Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 16, 2022

My heart goes out to the people in Buffalo I can’t even imagine what the families are going through. — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) May 15, 2022

All the best with softball game and it’s new meaning. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless incident. @BuffaloBills, let me know if there is anything I can do to help.

This hurts. https://t.co/deLQrC8gJx — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) May 15, 2022

Love you, Buffalo! Y’all need it today. — Darryl Talley (@DarrylTalley) May 15, 2022

Saddened by this senseless tragedy. Thoughts and prayers to all those in Buffalo https://t.co/v92xxyvFW7 — Doug Flutie (@DougFlutie) May 15, 2022

The news today is heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time. My love goes out to the Buffalo community and to those of you who lost someone. We are here for you and we love you. — Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 14, 2022

If you want to donate to organizations, here are some ideas from those close to the Bills’ players or organization.

See below for our response to this weekend's tragic events. ❤️



If you'd like to help, consider donating to some of these amazing organizations in WNY: Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo - @feedmorewny - @RootedInLoveWNY - Fruit Belt Community Land Trust pic.twitter.com/a14v54BEBf — West Herr Auto Group (@WestHerr) May 16, 2022

Please see below and share. Thank you ❤️ link to give > https://t.co/3cILcj5Nd1#FortheLoveOfBuffalo pic.twitter.com/3cBICriuGk — patricia thomas (@pthomas3434) May 15, 2022