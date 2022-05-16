Bills players, team react to racist mass shooting in Buffalo over the weekend

Over the weekend, a gunman opened fire on a supermarket on the East Side of Buffalo. Specifically targeting Black persons in a predominantly Black neighborhood according to his own admission, he killed ten people and injured three more before the quick response by local law enforcement cut short his hate crime.
Several Buffalo Bills players were in town for Micah Hyde’s charity softball game this weekend, and in addition to a moment of silence before the Sunday game, many players spoke about the tragedy with local reporters. More players tweeted about the incident, sharing their concern with the community.
The team gathers for a set of voluntary practices this week, and more will no doubt come from the team following their meeting together. For now, we’ll share what the players and team have had to say in response as well as some local charities that are helping at this time.
We’re going to leave the comments open from now, but please be respectful. There are surely people who read and comment at Buffalo Rumblings who lost someone close to them during the shooting on Saturday. It also needs to be said that we aren’t really a forum for extensive debate on hyper-sensitive political issues, be it political or racial. There are plenty of other places for those type of debates. Our focus is a lot more narrow than those massive subjects.
Praying for and with our Buffalo community. Our hearts are with the victims, their families and friends.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 14, 2022
"I'm sick to my stomach. We're going to meet as a team and find the best ways to help the families and community effected." pic.twitter.com/yZ6oZPb50x— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 15, 2022
"I’m still in shock over what happened in our community yesterday. There’s no room for hatred in this world."— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 15, 2022
We’re hurting for Buffalo and are heartbroken for the victims, their families, and their friends.
Prayers to the Buffalo community and the families that lost their loved ones!— Jaquan Johnson (@AuthenticMade_Q) May 14, 2022
Prayers up to everyone affected at the mass shooting in Buffalo this afternoon. Lean on family and community during this difficult time…— Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) May 14, 2022
Extremely hard to express the emotions right now. Absolutely heartbroken for the victims and their families, and for the City of Buffalo.— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) May 14, 2022
Absolutely terrible! Praying for all the families involved why does this continue to happen— ZMO (@PresMoss2) May 14, 2022
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Usrkcv2Vax— Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) May 14, 2022
Oh Buffalo, my heart... There is no place in this world for evil hatrid like that— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) May 14, 2022
Buffalo— Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) May 14, 2022
I am heartbroken…..this world is scary— Tyrel Dodson (@tdots25) May 15, 2022
Praying that this lovely city, heals from this…
Praying for Buffalo tonight … Praying for the victims & families involved as well— Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) May 15, 2022
Buffalo ❤️— Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) May 15, 2022
Thank you Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo community for coming together today as we begin the long process of support and healing for our community. We are sending prayers to the families impacted, and we will be donating a portion of today’s game proceeds to the families.— Micah Hyde (@micah_hyde) May 15, 2022
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ZhwWmxghhM— Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 15, 2022
Stop hate. End racism. Choose love.— Troy Vincent, Sr. (@TroyVincentSr) May 16, 2022
I'm praying for Buffalo. Thank you to the @BuffaloBills and their players for stepping up to uplift the community during this difficult time: https://t.co/NALsWHaNf9 pic.twitter.com/st4sSVU9bR
My heart goes out to the people in Buffalo I can’t even imagine what the families are going through.— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) May 15, 2022
Praying for Buffalo!!!! pic.twitter.com/zD1K2RbgQO— Cornelius Bennett (@realcbennett97) May 15, 2022
All the best with softball game and it’s new meaning. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this senseless incident. @BuffaloBills, let me know if there is anything I can do to help.— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) May 15, 2022
This hurts. https://t.co/deLQrC8gJx
Love you, Buffalo! Y’all need it today.— Darryl Talley (@DarrylTalley) May 15, 2022
Saddened by this senseless tragedy. Thoughts and prayers to all those in Buffalo https://t.co/v92xxyvFW7— Doug Flutie (@DougFlutie) May 15, 2022
The news today is heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time. My love goes out to the Buffalo community and to those of you who lost someone. We are here for you and we love you.— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) May 14, 2022
If you want to donate to organizations, here are some ideas from those close to the Bills’ players or organization.
See below for our response to this weekend's tragic events. ❤️— West Herr Auto Group (@WestHerr) May 16, 2022
If you'd like to help, consider donating to some of these amazing organizations in WNY: Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo - @feedmorewny - @RootedInLoveWNY - Fruit Belt Community Land Trust pic.twitter.com/a14v54BEBf
Please see below and share. Thank you ❤️ link to give > https://t.co/3cILcj5Nd1#FortheLoveOfBuffalo pic.twitter.com/3cBICriuGk— patricia thomas (@pthomas3434) May 15, 2022
Other wonderful Black-led nonprofits that deal with food insecurity in Buffalo: @BuffaloGoGreen1, @RootedInLoveWNY, Buffalo Freedom Gardens, Buffalo Center for Health Equity, Racial & Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH). Please check them out.— Michelle Girardi Z (@chellegz) May 15, 2022
