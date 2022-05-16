Quick scouting reports on the Buffalo Bills’ undrafted free agents

The Buffalo Bills signed ten undrafted free agents in the last few days. The 2022 NFL Draft class was stacked with talent and the Bills added some more now. Here are a few sentences on each UDFA.

TE Jalen Wydermyer (Texas A&M)

With his NFL-ready frame at 6’4”, and 255 lbs and his productive college pedigree, Wydermyer is among the most intriguing undrafted free agents the Bills signed. While his athleticism doesn’t jump off the tape, there is reason to think it’s not quite as bad as his poor pro day numbers would suggest (5.03 40-yard dash and 25.5 inch vertical). Ultimately, if Wydermyer can develop as a blocker and a dependable underneath target in the passing game, he may hold value as a depth piece.

WR Neil Pau’u (BYU)

Another player who displayed mediocre overall athleticism at his pro day, where Pau’u stands out is in the size department—6’0” and 215 lbs. As you would expect from a player of that size, the former BYU Cougar was known for his one-on-one jump-ball skills and his production as a “big slot” receiver as well. A possible role as a WR/TE hybrid—not to mention a competition with fellow big receiver Isaiah Hodgins—may be in his future.

EDGE Kingsley Jonathan (Syracuse)

A 24-year-old prospect originally from Nigeria, Jonathan is on the smaller and lighter side of the ledger at defensive end (6’3”, 260 lbs), but his overall athleticism is impressive and will give him a chance. He was an upright, energetic pass rusher for the Orange, thanks to his short-area agility and surprisingly good burst of the line. He was able to get sacks a variety of ways in college, but his specialty was a quick inside counter or coming in on planned stunts.

WR Malik Williams (Appalachian State)

Massively productive from his time at App State, Williams is a pure slot receiver with limited upside. With both size and athletic limitations, Williams will have to make his money with exceptional route running and sure-handedness—both of which he did display throughout his career with the Mountaineers, where he was known to be a big-play receiver with a knack for making plays.

OL Tanner Owen (Northwest Missouri State)

A Division II player, whether considered to be a tackle or guard, Owen has more than enough elite athletic traits to excel, including his 34” arms. A transfer from Missouri, Owen could use some more built muscle mass to help in the run game and overall development, but he has a chance to carve out a role, at the very least on the practice squad.

CB Travon Fuller (Tulsa)

A grad transfer to Tulsa from Texas A&M, Fuller is a tall, lanky corner but he has below-average athleticism, especially for the position. He’s aggressive at the catch point and against the run though, and—perhaps if he was able to put on a decent amount of weight—perhaps a switch to safety is possible.

RB Raheem Blackshear (Virginia Tech)

A transfer to Virginia Tech from Rutgers, Blackshear is a shorter, smaller back who profiles as almost a RB/WR hybrid. Not experienced enough to be a full-time running back, he projects best as third-down player who can contribute in multiple roles, similar to how James Cook’s role is being envisioned for the team.

OL Derek Kerstetter (Texas)

While Kerstetter was a tackle at Texas, a move inside to guard or center seems likely, and could even allow the former Longhorn to thrive. A strong upper body with explosive burst suggest he could do well in either a zone or man scheme. He should be fully back from his gruesome leg injury in college, which could explain why Kerstetter wasn’t drafted.

OL Alec Anderson (UCLA)

While not an overly athletic prospect, Anderson is praised for his intelligence and toughness in a somewhat complicated run system at UCLA. Anderson was a right tackle for the Bruins and a move inside could also be in play here.