Circling the Wagons: Bills Schedule w/Justus Radford from Buffalo FAMBase

In this episode, we talk with Justus General Radford from Buffalo FAMBase about the tragic shooting in Buffalo and why it hits home for him specifically.

Plus, the Buffalo Bills’ schedule release and thoughts about prime-time games and tougher opponents, Bills training camp storylines such as what players could take the next step this season and how it would affect the 2022 season, did Brian Daboll make Josh Allen or vice versa, and much more!

Follow Justus on Twitter: @JustusGeneral

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.