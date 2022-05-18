Buffalo Bills Links, 5/18: Bills supporting victims of mass shooting

As Buffalo continues to deal with the aftermath of Saturday’s violent mass shooting that targeted a grocery store in a largely Black neighborhood and killed ten people, the Buffalo Bills and several of their Hall of Famers are rallying around the community and doing what they can to support the victims.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how the Bills have collected multiple resources to help folks directly impacted by the shooting as well as the community at large, and several members of the organization speak out against the tragedy in Buffalo.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills stepping up to support shooting victims
Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas is being joined by fellow Hall of Famers defensive end Bruce Smith, wide receiver Andre Reed and quarterback Jim Kelly incoming together in Buffalo this week to help support the families of the racially-motivated attack over the weekend. The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation has already raised nearly $100,000 for Buffalo.
Safety Micah Hyde’s annual softball game benefits shooting victims
Safety Micah Hyde’s annual charity softball game took on a different meaning following the mass shooting. Held less than 24 hours after ten people were killed in a domestic terrorism attack at a Tops grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, Hyde, quarterback Josh Allen and nearly all of the Bills came together to raise money for and offer their support to the victims of the shooting.
Players react to the mass shooting
A host of players expressed their grief, shock and horror following Saturday’s tragic events in Buffalo. Plus, learn how Bills fans can give back and support the city of Buffalo during these trying times.
Buffalo signs more undrafted free agents
Following the conclusion of rookie minicamp, the Bills have brought on four more undrafted rookie free agents. Get to know these newest members of the team: Defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Prince Emili, offensive tackle Will Ulmer, and former University at Buffalo standout cornerback Ja’Marcus Ingram.
Odds and ends
How much could Buffalo’s offense could change in the first year with Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator? Plus, learn about a Hall of Fame coach who is mentoring first-round draft pick Kaiir Elam, find out how rookie cornerback Christian Benford is preparing to make the leap from the Colonial Athletic Association to the NFL, and more!
