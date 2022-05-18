Jamie D & Big Newt: The games on the Bills’ 2022 schedule that excite us

Disclaimer: While this is a football podcast, opinions on the recent shooting in Buffalo are discussed at the beginning of the show. If you would prefer not to listen to that portion of the podcast please feel free to skip to the 6:30 timestamp of the show.

The NFL released the 2022 schedule last week, which is always a time for fans to get excited, feel hopeful, and begin to make plans to attend games. Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton have each circled two games on the Buffalo Bills’ schedule that have them most excited.

Listen to find out what matchups have them the most fired up and why!

Let the hosts know what games you’re looking forward to in the comments section or on twitter at @TheJamieDamico and @Big_Newt.

