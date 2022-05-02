Circling the Wagons: Bills 2022 Draft Recap w/Rumblings Writer Grif

In this episode, we dissect and go over each and every pick of the Buffalo Bills 2022 Draft Class with Buffalo Rumblings Draft Writer Grif. We discuss thoughts on the draft overall, where we see each pick contributing to the roster this upcoming season, we talk in depth about the Bills’ first three picks CB Kaiir Elam, RB James Cook, LB Terrel Bernard, and of course talk about punter Matt Araiza aka the “Punt God” for a while, things that we liked in the draft day trades up and down and what we wish Brandon Beane would’ve done differently, which picks made the most sense and which made us scratch our heads a little, and much more!

