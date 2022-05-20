Buffalo Bills Links, 5/19: Bills spreading love in the aftermath of deadly shooting

The Buffalo community is hurting in the aftermath of Saturday’s racially-driven mass shooting that killed ten people and injured three others at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.
All this week, members of the Buffalo Bills have been doing their part to give back and help the community heal.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly and Andre Reed were joined by ever member of the current Bills roster, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and members of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits are volunteering their time, raising money, giving out food and lending a helping hand to their community.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills doing their part to support shooting victims
More than 100 Bills players, coaches and staff members were joined by owners Terry and Kim Pegula, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and members of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits in serving up food, meeting with residents, raising money and spending time in the community impacted by Saturday’s horrific events.
- Buffalo Bills, Sabres, World Central Kitchen arrive to lift a bereaved community - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills players, coaches, front-office staff volunteer to support community in wake of shooting - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Buffalo Bills greats visit memorial, volunteers in wake of shooting - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Love thy neighbor | Why Kim and Terry Pegula, Roger Goodell + Bruce Smith flew to Buffalo to spread love - BuffaloBills.com
- Bruce Smith offers eloquent support as Bills, Sabres, Pegulas hand out groceries -Buffalo News
- Bruce Smith wept at Buffalo shooting memorial Thursday, says no place for people who spew hate - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills, Josh Allen visit Buffalo’s East Side at site of shooting to pass out food, remember victims - newyorkupstate.com
- “Outpouring of Love” | Bills Legends, Owners Pay Respects, Provide Relief To Buffalo’s East Side - BuffaloBills.com
- ‘Give hope and share grief’ | Bills make an impact in visit to Buffalo’s East Side - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and wife Jane to donate $50,000 to Bills Social Justice Fund - Buffalo News
- Bills, NFL Foundations donate $400,000 to response efforts - WGR 550
- Bills to make ‘Choose Love’ shirts available to benefit funds supporting tragedy victims - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
