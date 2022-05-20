Buffalo Bills Links, 5/19: Bills spreading love in the aftermath of deadly shooting

The Buffalo community is hurting in the aftermath of Saturday’s racially-driven mass shooting that killed ten people and injured three others at a Tops supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

All this week, members of the Buffalo Bills have been doing their part to give back and help the community heal.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how Hall of Famers Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas, Jim Kelly and Andre Reed were joined by ever member of the current Bills roster, Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and members of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits are volunteering their time, raising money, giving out food and lending a helping hand to their community.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills doing their part to support shooting victims

More than 100 Bills players, coaches and staff members were joined by owners Terry and Kim Pegula, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and members of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits in serving up food, meeting with residents, raising money and spending time in the community impacted by Saturday’s horrific events.

Odds and ends

We see which Bills rank among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world, hear from former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on why Tom Brady is a poor loser, get to know Buffalo’s newest member of the defensive line, and more!