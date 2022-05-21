Scouting reports on the most recent UDFA signings by the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills signed a bunch of undrafted free agents after the 2022 NFL Draft but filled out their rookie minicamp roster late last week with tryout players. These players were compensated with travel and expenses, but nothing was guaranteed. For a lucky and hardworking few, they signed their first official contract in the NFL following minicamp, as they were added as full-blown members of the Buffalo Bills roster.

EDGE Daniel Joseph (NC State)

A former Penn State player, Joseph ended up transferring to NC State during his final two years of college. His six years of experience serve him well. Unfortunately for him, he’s largely underwhelming in the size department for an edge rusher at only 6’2” and also from an athletic standpoint—with a 5.08 40-yard dash and a 29” vertical leap recorded at his pro day.

DT Prince Emili (UPenn)

The Bills are reaching all the way to the Ivy League with the 6’2”, 300-lb defensive tackle. Due to a late growth spurt, Emili is just now starting to blossom into what he can be as an athlete. His Relative Athletic Score (RAS), at 8.15—considering his size —is extremely good. Also a very high-effort player.

T Will Ulmer (Marshall)

After working Ulmer out at Bills rookie minicamp, the team decided to offer him a free-agent deal. A long-time left tackle for the Thundering Herd, Ulmer looks like a guy who doesn’t necessarily have the movement skills or technique right now, but sports a well-rounded skillset overall.

CB Ja’Marcus Ingram (Buffalo)

A senior transfer from Texas Tech, Ingram ended up excelling at UB. He has some size, some short-area quickness and good feet, but ended up running a mediocre 4.52 40-yard dash and a 5.02 shuttle at his pro day.

DT C.J. Brewer (Coastal Carolina)

Another undersized defensive tackle, Brewer was a wrestler in high school and clearly plays with some strong leverage against the run. He’s undersized though, and isn’t exactly the most explosive player off the line. He needs additional weight-room work to really draw out every ounce of athleticism.

The moves bring Buffalo’s roster to 88 players. They have two more spots they can fill if they choose.