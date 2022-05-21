NABP | Wish list for the new stadium—realistic & unrealistic

In this Friday episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys talk stadium details in anticipation of design renderings coming in the next few months. They put together their wish lists of stadium features they’d love to see, both realistic and unrealistic.

Plus, some discussion on the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, and Buffalo Bandits all coming together to serve the East Side community on Wednesday, and why helping your neighbor is an intrinsic trait of Buffalonians.

