Billieve: Week by week game predictions

During the Buffalo Bills’ playoff drought, the team played almost exclusively at 1 PM Eastern on Sundays. Led by dynamic quarterback Josh Allen, a high-octane offense and a suffocating defense, those days are long gone.

The Bills’ 2022 schedule features plenty of national exposure, with at least six nationally television games, including a season-opening Thursday night clash at the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and a home opening Monday night showdown with the Tennessee Titans. All told, Buffalo has only seven 1 PM Sunday games.

Now that Buffalo’s schedule is out, on the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico break down the highs and lows of Buffalo’s schedule.

Our podcasters offer up game-by-game predictions, examine the potential trap games, highlight how the Bills will fare in their five primetime contests and analyze whether the Bills will win their third straight AFC East title and claim the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on how you think the Bills will do this year.

