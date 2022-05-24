Jordan Poyer among Bills not present at voluntary OTAs

The Buffalo Bills are back in town for Organized Team Activities (OTAs) and while they are voluntary, they are still usually well-attended. A handful of Bills weren’t on hand Tuesday.

The most notable absence was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer, who has made it known he is looking for a new contract through his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus. It doesn’t sound like one is on the horizon, so this may drag through mandatory minicamp into training camp.

“Business is business right now,” is what head coach Sean McDermott had to say about the situation. He noted that he spoke with Poyer at the Micah Hyde charity softball game and everyone is on the same page.

A group of potential starters were not on the field including fellow safety Micah Hyde, DT DaQuan Jones, OG Rodger Saffold, and right tackle Spencer Brown, who showed up at the end of practice.

Also not in attendance were OG Ike Boettger and CB Tre’Davious White. Both of them are working back from injuries. Boettger injured his Achilles late in the season and likely won’t be healthy until the start of the regular season, if then. White is working back from a torn ACL on Thanksgiving, and they won’t push him to return early. He may be ready for the start of the regular season. Both are currently rehabbing at the team facility.

Tight end Dawson Knox and CB Tim Harris were present at practice but not participating, per Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. Brown and Knox both had offseason procedures, per head coach Sean McDermott.

The Bills have OTAs on May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-7, and June 9-10. Minicamp is June 14-16. Training camp dates have yet to be announced.

OTAs and minicamp actually looks like football, even though no live contact is allowed. Teams can run 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills.

Earlier during Phase 2 of offseason workouts, the drills were more limited:

“On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as ‘perfect play drills,’ and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.”