Buffalo Bills Links, 5/25: What role will James Cook play on offense?

The Buffalo Bills tabbed Georgia running back James Cook with pick No. 63 in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping that Cook could bring value to the Bills as a pass-catching target out of the backfield.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the role Cook will play in Buffalo’s high octane offense this year.

What role will RB James Cook play in Buffalo’s offense?

Running back Devin Singletary closed out the 2021 season as Buffalo’s top running back, and the Bills also have Cook, former third-round back Zack Moss, and free agent signee Duke Johnson in the mix for touches out of the backfield. We sort through the Bills’ running back room, discussing whether Singletary is still the lead back (yes) while speculating on the role Cook will play on offense this year. We also find out how Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is lending his expertise to rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Bills supporting mass shooting victims and how you can help

In the aftermath of the deadly racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, left tackle Dion Dawkins wanted to do his part to give back to the families of the shooting victims and the East Side community. So he planned a cornhole tournament for charity that included defensive end A.J. Epenesa, tight ends Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard, offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Tommy Doyle, Spencer Brown and Jacob Capra, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Plus, learn how you can support the shooting victims by purchasing your Bills “Choose Love” t-shirt.

Odds and ends

We break down who makes Buffalo’s 53-man roster and who could be on the outside looking in, see how quarterback Josh Allen is in elite company when it comes to producing touchdowns early in his NFL career, run down the best remaining free agents who could help Buffalo this year, and more!