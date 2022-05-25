Buffalo Bills Links, 5/25: What role will James Cook play on offense?

The Buffalo Bills tabbed Georgia running back James Cook with pick No. 63 in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, hoping that Cook could bring value to the Bills as a pass-catching target out of the backfield.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the role Cook will play in Buffalo’s high octane offense this year.
Additional Bills news from around the web
What role will RB James Cook play in Buffalo’s offense?
Running back Devin Singletary closed out the 2021 season as Buffalo’s top running back, and the Bills also have Cook, former third-round back Zack Moss, and free agent signee Duke Johnson in the mix for touches out of the backfield. We sort through the Bills’ running back room, discussing whether Singletary is still the lead back (yes) while speculating on the role Cook will play on offense this year. We also find out how Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells is lending his expertise to rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam.
- Bills Mailbag: What will James Cook’s role be on offense as a rookie? - Buffalo News
- What do the Bills have in RB James Cook? - CBS Sports
- How coaching legend Bill Parcells, family mentors prepared Bills rookie Kaiir Elam for NFL success - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
Bills supporting mass shooting victims and how you can help
In the aftermath of the deadly racist mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, left tackle Dion Dawkins wanted to do his part to give back to the families of the shooting victims and the East Side community. So he planned a cornhole tournament for charity that included defensive end A.J. Epenesa, tight ends Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard, offensive linemen Ryan Bates, Tommy Doyle, Spencer Brown and Jacob Capra, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Plus, learn how you can support the shooting victims by purchasing your Bills “Choose Love” t-shirt.
- Bills’ Dion Dawkins’ charity cornhole tournament benefits families of victims of Tops shooting - Buffalo News
- ‘Choose Love’ Bills shirts are now available - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
We break down who makes Buffalo’s 53-man roster and who could be on the outside looking in, see how quarterback Josh Allen is in elite company when it comes to producing touchdowns early in his NFL career, run down the best remaining free agents who could help Buffalo this year, and more!
- Bills 53-man roster projection: Receiver, cornerback battles, plus Puntapalooza - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Josh Allen at age 26: Bills QB is in historic company as a TD-maker - Buffalo News
- Inside the Bills: 10 remaining free agents who may be of interest to GM Brandon Beane - Buffalo News
- NFL season projections 2022 - Win-loss records, playoff and Super Bowl chances from Football Power Index - ESPN.com
- Terrance Gray and Eric Washington to take part in NFL’s Coach and Front Office Accelerator - BuffaloBills.com
- Josh Allen on The Match: ‘I want to get under (Tom Brady’s) skin’ - Buffalo News
- 49ers star George Kittle ‘very excited’ to catch passes from Bills’ Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
