Buffalo Bills Links, 5/28: Observations from OTAs

The Buffalo Bills were back on the field for Organized Team Activities, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing some of the key takeaways from OTAs, including how Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabriel Davis are picking up where they left off when Allen found Davis for four touchdowns in the AFC Divisional Round.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Erie County approves stadium funding, clearing final hurdle for Bills' new home - Buffalo Rumblings
- Donald Trump bashed NFL, Kaepernick because he wasn't allowed to buy the Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2021: Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Tackle Luke Tenuta - Buffalo Rumblings
- The Bruce Exclusive: 53 is better than one - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: wide receiver Neil Pau’u - Buffalo Rumblings
- Gabe Davis Futures and OTAs | Hump Day Hotline - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Thoughts from Organized Team Activities
Among the highlights from Buffalo’s Organized Team Activities: seeing Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs go against first-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, an impressive performance from new edge rusher Von Miller, Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis picking up where they left off in the AFC playoffs, and the absence of All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.
- OTA Observations: Jordan Poyer absent, Gabe Davis goes deep and hands are thrown - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills OTAs Week 1 practice observations: Von Miller debuts, fight breaks out - newyorkupstate.com
- Josh Allen back at it with teammates at OTAs - WGR 550
- Stefon Diggs vs. Kaiir Elam, Von Miller jumps right in: Bills OTAs observations - The Athletic
- 5 things we learned about Josh Allen, Von Miller + others at Bills OTAs | Week 1 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills edge rusher Greg Rousseau has added muscle, and a mentor in Von Miller - Democrat & Chronicle
- Jordan Poyer’s contract status not distracting him from his charitable efforts - Buffalo News
Game-by-game predictions for Bills
The Bills have at least five primetime games on their 2022 schedule, and Buffalo enters the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. One beat writer gives his thoughts on how the Bills will fare and whether Buffalo can live up to these lofty expectations.
- Bills game-by-game predictions 2022: Buffalo shows why they are Super Bowl favorites - newyorkupstate.com
Previewing Josh Allen and “The Match”
Buffalo’s Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen and his rival with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, will take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 12-hole golf event on June 1.
- Josh Allen is getting ready to play golf and to get under Tom Brady’s skin - Democrat & Chronicle
- NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen preview The Match, say to expect plenty of trash talk - ESPN.com
- ‘The Match’: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen eager to show off their friendship, golf skills - The Athletic
Odds and ends
Learn how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could differ Buffalo’s offense from what Brian Daboll did in the past. Plus, how Josh Allen’s leadership has extended beyond the football field, hear from defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on why he’s back where he belongs, get the latest on a new tweak to the league’s practice squad rules, and more!
- Bills OC Ken Dorsey working through adjustments in new role - Buffalo News
- Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s leadership continues to hit new levels - Buffalo News
- Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips back in his comfort zone - Buffalo News
- NFL tweak to practice squad rules could aid teams with deep rosters like the Bills - Buffalo News
- Erie County Legislature approves MOU for new Bills stadium - WGR 550
- What A.J. Epenesa and Legend Lauvale Sape hope Bills fans can learn from AAPI Heritage Month - BuffaloBills.com
- Stephen A. Smith: Trump ran for President to get back at NFL - WGR 550
Loading comments...