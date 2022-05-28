Buffalo Bills Links, 5/28: Observations from OTAs

The Buffalo Bills were back on the field for Organized Team Activities, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing some of the key takeaways from OTAs, including how Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Gabriel Davis are picking up where they left off when Allen found Davis for four touchdowns in the AFC Divisional Round.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Thoughts from Organized Team Activities

Among the highlights from Buffalo’s Organized Team Activities: seeing Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs go against first-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, an impressive performance from new edge rusher Von Miller, Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis picking up where they left off in the AFC playoffs, and the absence of All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer.

Game-by-game predictions for Bills

The Bills have at least five primetime games on their 2022 schedule, and Buffalo enters the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl. One beat writer gives his thoughts on how the Bills will fare and whether Buffalo can live up to these lofty expectations.

Previewing Josh Allen and “The Match”

Buffalo’s Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen and his rival with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, will take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 12-hole golf event on June 1.

Odds and ends

Learn how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey could differ Buffalo’s offense from what Brian Daboll did in the past. Plus, how Josh Allen’s leadership has extended beyond the football field, hear from defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on why he’s back where he belongs, get the latest on a new tweak to the league’s practice squad rules, and more!