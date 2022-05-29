BBR: Discussing the impact Von Miller will have in Buffalo

The biggest addition made by the Buffalo Bills this offseason was the signing of defensive end Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract. In this episode of BBR, I take some time to discuss the signing of Miller, and the impact he can have on the team this season.

As I mention in the episode below, I do not think I had taken the time to fully process the signing of Miller. It came from out of the blue early in free agency, and then most of my attention shifted towards the draft. Being one of the marquee signings across the NFL, it will be fun to see what Miller can do in Buffalo this season.

