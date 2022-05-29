Buffalo Bills Links, 5/29: Which Bill is on the hot seat in 2022?

Expectations are sky high for the Buffalo Bills entering the 2022 NFL season, as Buffalo is the favorite in Las Vegas to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship. But in a season with high hopes, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by identifying which key member of the team is on the hot seat entering the season.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Draft: Bills continued prioritizing youth in first round - Buffalo Rumblings
- Look back: “The Bills won’t draft a first-round cornerback in 2022” - Buffalo Rumblings
- BBR: Discussing the impact Von Miller will have in Buffalo - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills will be on every channel (and nearly every streaming service) in 2022 - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: LB Joe Giles-Harris - Buffalo Rumblings
- NABP | Brady/Allen trash talk ahead of The Match - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: CB Travon Fuller - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Which player is on the hot seat
Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and the Buffalo Bills boasted the league’s best defense in 2021, but Edmunds is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Bills exercised his fifth-year option. Find out why Edmunds is the Bill facing the most pressure this year, then learn how second-year edge rusher Greg Rousseau hit the weights this offseason in the hopes of boosting Buffalo’s pass rush.
- Bills Mailbag: Which player is on the hot seat entering the 2022 season? - Buffalo News
- Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau adds strength in striving to give Bills Year 2 boost - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
It’s never too early to take a look at Buffalo's needs for the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, former Bills great and lifelong Buffalo resident Booker Edgerson discusses the recent mass shooting on the East Side, making the case for Buffalo QB Josh Allen to grace the cover of Madden 23, see where the Bills sit in the latest NFL power rankings, and more!
- Bills’ 2023 draft needs: Safety, wide receiver, offensive line and more - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Erik Brady: Booker Edgerson on shooting: ‘We will get through it, but we will never get over it’ - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen the ‘perfect cover selection’ for Madden 23 - newyorkupstate.com
- NFL power rankings: Bills on top, AFC dominates - New York Post
- ‘It’s like we’re family’: Bills’ Eli Ankou and pro cyclist Shayna Powless inspire Indigenous community - Buffalo News
Loading comments...