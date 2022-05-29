Buffalo Bills Links, 5/29: Which Bill is on the hot seat in 2022?

Expectations are sky high for the Buffalo Bills entering the 2022 NFL season, as Buffalo is the favorite in Las Vegas to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship. But in a season with high hopes, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by identifying which key member of the team is on the hot seat entering the season.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Which player is on the hot seat

Middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and the Buffalo Bills boasted the league’s best defense in 2021, but Edmunds is entering the final year of his rookie deal after the Bills exercised his fifth-year option. Find out why Edmunds is the Bill facing the most pressure this year, then learn how second-year edge rusher Greg Rousseau hit the weights this offseason in the hopes of boosting Buffalo’s pass rush.

Odds and ends

It’s never too early to take a look at Buffalo's needs for the 2023 NFL Draft. Plus, former Bills great and lifelong Buffalo resident Booker Edgerson discusses the recent mass shooting on the East Side, making the case for Buffalo QB Josh Allen to grace the cover of Madden 23, see where the Bills sit in the latest NFL power rankings, and more!