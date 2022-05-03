2022 NFL Draft: Bills get a slight discount on compensation for fifth-round trade up

The Buffalo Bills traded up twice in the 2022 NFL Draft. Their first-round trade up was pretty fair value on both sides when they sent their fourth-round selection to move up two spots from 25 to 23 to take Florida CB Kaiir Elam.

In the fifth round, the Bills traded from pick 168 up to 148 near the top of the round to take WR Khalil Shakir out of Boise State. Labeled by many as a third-round prospect, Shakir falling allowed the Bills to pounce. They used pick 168 and pick 203 to move up. Was that fair value?

Picks 168 (25.2) and 203 (11.2) are worth a combined 36.4 on the Jimmy Johnson Trade Value Chart. That equates to the 139th pick in terms of value. The 148th pick is worth 32.2 points, so according to this chart, the Bills overpaid.

On the Pats Pulpit Draft Chart, picks 168 (7.93) and 203 (3.64) are worth a combined 11.57 points, which translates to roughly the 151st pick. The 148th pick is worth 12.38 points, so per this chart, the Bills got a bit of a discount.

The Bears were the ones to reach out about the trade, according to Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane, who said Chicago was eyeing an extra sixth-round selection because Buffalo had so many. Both sides were motivated.

All that’s to say is it was pretty good value for both teams; the Chicago Bears received extra picks for their rebuild and the Bills landed the player they coveted.