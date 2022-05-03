Jersey numbers announced for Buffalo Bills rookie class

The Buffalo Bills left the 2022 NFL Draft having selected eight college football standouts to bolster their roster and fill the holes on a team expected to contend for a Super Bowl during the 2022 season.

The Bills added Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round (No. 25 overall), Georgia running back James Cook (No. 63) in the second round, Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard (No. 89) in the third round, Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (No. 148) in the fifth round, San Diego State punter Matt Araiza (No. 180) in the sixth round, Villanova cornerback Christian Benford (No. 185) in the sixth round, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta (No. 209) in the sixth round, and Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector (No. 231) in the seventh round.

Now that the draft has ended, it’s time to figure out what jersey numbers these newest members of the Bills will wear this fall. On Monday, the Bills announced the following new jerseys for the Bills rookie class:

No. 24: CB Kaiir Elam

No. 28: RB James Cook

No. 43: LB Terrel Bernard

No. 10: WR Khalil Shakir

No. 19: Punter Matt Araiza

No. 47: CB Christian Benford

No. 67: OL Luke Tenuta

No. 54: LB Baylon Spector

Previously, CB Taron Johnson wore No. 24, WR Cole Beasley wore No. 10, WR/returner Isaiah McKenzie wore No. 19, CB Cam Lewis wore No. 47, and LB A.J. Klein wore No. 54. Beasley and Klein are no longer with the team, while Johnson switched to No. 7, McKenzie will now wear No. 6, and Lewis will wear No. 39.