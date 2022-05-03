Buffalo Bills Links, 5/3: Grading Buffalo’s 2022 draft class

From trading up to select Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick to taking Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector with pick No. 231 in the seventh round, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane used their eight draft picks to bolster the roster heading into the 2022 season.
Today’s edition of the Bills links leads off with a futile but fun exercise: grading how the Bills fared in the draft.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Grading Buffalo’s 2022 NFL Draft
Find out how local beat reporters and national analysts felt the Bills did during the NFL Draft, and see how Buffalo’s draft grade compares to teams around the league.
- News writers give their grades for the Bills draft - Buffalo News
- Grading every Buffalo Bills pick from the 2022 NFL Draft - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills earn these draft grades from NFL analysts - BuffaloBills.com
- 2022 NFL Draft grades for every team, from an A for Ravens to Ds for Jaguars and Saints - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Dane Brugler’s ranking of his favorite 2022 NFL Draft classes from 1 to 32 - The Athletic (subscription required).
Observations and analysis from Bills draft
Read analysis and observations from every one of Buffalo’s eight draft picks, see why there’s immediate pressure for the selection of Elam to work out for Buffalo’s defense, find out why “Punt God” Matt Araiza is far from a finished product, explore how the Bills used their draft picks to boost their yards-after-catch production, and more!
- Buffalo Bills NFL draft picks 2022: Analysis for every selection - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Picking from positions of strength, Bills augmented already strong roster - Democrat & Chronicle
- 7 final observations on the Bills 2022 draft - BuffaloBills.com
- Draft Observations: History shows how critical Kaiir Elam pick is for Bills - Buffalo News
- In ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza, Bills getting a promising prospect, but far from a finished product - Buffalo News
- Analysis: Bills’ draft addresses need for run after catch improvement - Buffalo News
- Draft notebook: Brandon Beane learned his lesson from moving on too soon from Wyatt Teller - Buffalo News
- ‘He fits our DNA.’ Bills excited about landing talented receiver in fifth round - Democrat & Chronicle
- Tales from inside the NFL draft process — Trading up, tense moments and lying season - ESPN.com
Bills begin signing undrafted rookie free agents
Find out about all the undrafted rookie free agents who have signed with the Bills following the completion of the NFL Draft.
- East Aurora native, Buffalo State long snapper Cole Jenkins receives invite to Bills’ rookie minicamp - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills continue adding undrafted free agents - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills UDFA Alec Anderson celebrates joining team by chokeslamming friend through table - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
We see how Buffalo’s draft picks could alter the team’s depth chart, and how the threat of the Bills relocating was indeed real if the team didn’t get a new stadium deal done. Plus, how a group of Ryan Fitzpatrick fans took over the NFL Draft, and learn about the special relationship new wide receiver Khalil Shakir has with his grandparents.
- Bills depth chart projection: How the new draft picks change the picture - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Analysis: Behind Bills stadium talks, threat to leave was real – and everyone knew it - Buffalo News
- ‘Ryan Fitzpatrick’ takes over 2022 NFL Draft (Look) - newyorkupstate.com
- Why Buffalo Bills’ Khalil Shakir took draft party to his grandparents - newyorkupstate.com
