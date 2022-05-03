Buffalo Bills Links, 5/3: Grading Buffalo’s 2022 draft class

From trading up to select Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam with the No. 23 overall pick to taking Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector with pick No. 231 in the seventh round, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane used their eight draft picks to bolster the roster heading into the 2022 season.

Today’s edition of the Bills links leads off with a futile but fun exercise: grading how the Bills fared in the draft.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Grading Buffalo’s 2022 NFL Draft

Find out how local beat reporters and national analysts felt the Bills did during the NFL Draft, and see how Buffalo’s draft grade compares to teams around the league.

Observations and analysis from Bills draft

Read analysis and observations from every one of Buffalo’s eight draft picks, see why there’s immediate pressure for the selection of Elam to work out for Buffalo’s defense, find out why “Punt God” Matt Araiza is far from a finished product, explore how the Bills used their draft picks to boost their yards-after-catch production, and more!

Bills begin signing undrafted rookie free agents

Find out about all the undrafted rookie free agents who have signed with the Bills following the completion of the NFL Draft.

Odds and ends

We see how Buffalo’s draft picks could alter the team’s depth chart, and how the threat of the Bills relocating was indeed real if the team didn’t get a new stadium deal done. Plus, how a group of Ryan Fitzpatrick fans took over the NFL Draft, and learn about the special relationship new wide receiver Khalil Shakir has with his grandparents.