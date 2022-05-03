The deadline for compensatory picks was Monday at 4 p.m. Eastern, so players signed from here on out won’t count in the formula. To that end, a former Buffalo Bills defensive end was scooped up right after the deadline when Mario Addison signed with the Houston Texans.

Addison played two years for the Bills in 2020 and 2021, starting 7 games and playing in 32 while accumulating 59 tackles, 12 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 4 passes defended. He had previously played for Sean McDermott and Bills’ defensive line coach Eric Washington when he was in Carolina.

Similarly, Addison is following a former coach to Houston. Former Bills assistant defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire is Houston’s defensive line coach.

An 11-year veteran, Addison turns 35 before the start of the 2022 season. Contract details were unavailable, but Aaron Wilson reported it is for two years.

The add was first reported by Mark Berman, a Houston TV reporter.

