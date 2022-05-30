Indianapolis Colts’ Frank Reich, Irsay families donate to Buffalo Together Fund

In the wake of the tragic mass shooting that left ten people dead in the Masten Park neighborhood on the east side of Buffalo on May 14, the Buffalo Bills as an organization and the NFL showed up to support and make donations to help a reeling community. The loss of life had a profound impact on so many people who live outside of Buffalo, including those of other NFL teams.

This past Wednesday, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich appeared before his team’s local media holding up one of the Bills “Choose Love” shirts. He began his press conference discussing how the shootings in East Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, had affected his wife Linda and him—and how his family remains connected to Buffalo.

To that point, Reich announced donations from the Reich and as well as the family of Colts owners and CEO Jim Irsay to support The Buffalo Together Fund. The Fund benefits the 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. One hundred percent of the contributions the 5/14 Survivors Fund receives will be distributed to victims and survivors of the mass shooting in East Buffalo.

Frank Reich speaks on the tragedies in Buffalo and Texas and announces donations from the Reich and Irsay families to help the survivors.



Donate: https://t.co/A6iiOsiMBb pic.twitter.com/egoXJ5eYcq — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 25, 2022

Buffalo remains near and dear to Frank Reich, who played quarterback for a decade with the Bills. In tandem with his wife Linda, the Reichs have continued to visit and support Western New York through the years.

Reich is, of course, legendary for his role in the NFL’s greatest comeback win—one orchestrated on a blustery day in January 1993 against the Houston Oilers. The beloved former Bill continues to show his class and character in putting others first, as well the Irsay family who could have simply offered their condolences from a distance.