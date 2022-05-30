AFC East Roundup: Biggest remaining questions ahead of regular season

The start of training camps are just around the corner, which means the 2022 NFL regular season is gaining steam. With time dwindling to prep for a run at the Vince Lombardi Trophy, teams need to answer every question potentially standing in the way of a championship. For those in the AFC East—big questions remain that could determine the outcome of their seasons and beyond.

Buffalo Bills: Is Tremaine Edmunds the answer?

Back in 2018, the Buffalo Bills drafted the face of their offense and franchise in Josh Allen. Let’s not forget that a few picks later in the first round, Buffalo drafted the face of their defense in Tremaine Edmunds. Unlike, Allen, there have been plenty of questions about whether Edmunds is the long-term answer at linebacker. It doesn’t take much digging to find many within Bills Mafia bickering about what the team should do with Edmunds. After the Bills passed on picking up his fifth-year option, Edmunds now finds himself playing for a new contract for 2023. This season will be a make-or-break one for Edmunds’s career in Buffalo. If he shows out and convinces the team he’s the player the Bills thought they drafted, then both sides will benefit for their long-term futures.

New England Patriots: Who is in charge of the offense?

The Patriots always seem to do things differently and this year appears to be no different. After losing offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, the team has yet to announce a replacement. All we know is that Joe Judge will be working with the quarterbacks and Matt Patricia will be working with the offensive line. The ramifications of this setup are huge with Mac Jones going into his second season—one that will see him trying to improve on a “Pro Bowl” rookie campaign. The role of co—offensive coordinators in South Beach last season was strange, but this may have it beat.

Miami Dolphins: Does Tua deserve the keys to the franchise?

It’s fair to say that Tua Tagovailoa is one of the quarterbacks with the most pressure on him ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, much of it stems from the regret fans have that the Dolphins passed up Justin Herbert for an underperforming Tua. However, the team has now surrounded him with weapons that any quarterback would like to have. Jalen Waddle is coming off a record-setting rookie campaign while Tyreek Hill comes over from the Kansas City Chiefs hoping his winning ways are contagious. The wild card in all of this is if first-year head coach Mike McDaniel will have the right chemistry to take Tua to new levels.

New York Jets: Will Robert Saleh bring joy to New York?

Head coach Robert Saleh is only entering his second season with the Jets but there are rising expectations for the team and for Salah. Last season, it was all about creating the culture that Saleh wants to see in the organization. This was evident in upset victories against the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals. Now, it’s time to put together a winning season and right the wrongs that have historically burdened the fanbase. The Jets certainly have the star power and a near-universally lauded draft 2022 draft class. It’s time for Zach Wilson to begin trending upward in his second season, and for first-rounders Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson looking to make an immediate impacts.