Jamie D & Big Newt: There’s more to the draft experience than player selections

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and the Buffalo Bills seem to have made themselves better. Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton have a lot of feelings on the draft as a whole, and not just the players.

They begin by discussing the network broadcasts of the annual event, noting some of their grievances, but also celebrating some of the highlights, such as Kyle Brandt of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network announcing the Bills’ third-round pick—with a chicken wing in hand.

Plus, comparing how the draft was once a buttoned up, non-media event to one that is now full of pomp and circumstance, replete with live music and celebrity cameos.

Finally, D’Amico and Big Newt give their feelings on the draft class, discussing the individual players, including the “Punt God” Matt Araiza.

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.