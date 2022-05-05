NABP | Draft recap & random facts about the newest Bills

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon & Brando recap the NFL draft and grade the Buffalo Bills with the inevitable lukewarm-positive takes. Also, the guys share some interesting random facts about each new draft pick. Plus, a “Quotes with Pat” segment that centers around a player that coincidentally became a headline shortly after taping this episode.

