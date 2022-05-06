2022 NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills CB Christian Benford injury analysis

Addressing the cornerback room for further depth, the Buffalo Bills selected Villanova CB Christian Benford in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick.

Coming out of the FCS, Benford still played against a high level of competition and garnered several all-conference selections in the process. He led the NCAA in pass breakups, led his conference in interceptions, and was a Stats Perform All-American. He still has the ability to produce, even against lesser talent. Fortunately, he doesn’t appear to have any major concerns from an injury perspective coming out of Villanova.

Christian Benford Injury History

2018 - Ankle injury, side not specified - Benford missed two games (Maine, James Madison) with an ankle injury mid-season, with no additional details available.

2019 - Unknown - He missed three games towards the latter half of the season (James Madison, Stony Brook, LIU) for unknown reasons.

Bills Injury Impact

During his time with Villanova, he appeared in 36 games, missing only five contests during the first two seasons. One of the injuries was due to an ankle while there are no reports as to what the other issue was in 2019. The first two opponents were back-to-back with a bye week in between before he played in two games and then missed the LIU game with what could be a separate issue or something that was lingering.

Unfortunately, playing at a smaller school, reporting is not as focused on things such as injuries, which makes finding sources nearly impossible. However, he hasn’t missed a game since 2019 and played in 17 consecutive games to finish out his collegiate career.

He does have experience as both a cornerback and safety along with special teams experience according to reports. Benford demonstrates the versatility and willingness to play whenever and wherever, which are excellent traits when trying to earn a roster spot.

As there is little to no injury history, it’s hard to assess any concerns heading to the next level. Unless more information is discovered, then Benford has a great opportunity to make the roster without injuries being a factor in determining his fate.