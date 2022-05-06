AFC East Roundup: Recapping the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL draft has come and gone, which means next up will be rookie mini camp. Before we get to mini camp however, let’s take a look at who the new faces will be in the division.

For the Bills their first-round pick came earlier than scheduled when the team traded up a few spots for cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Florida. Elam has the size and the speed to be a great cornerback in this league lining up opposite of Tre'Davious White. He impressed management in his pre-draft interview where he had a notebook breaking down plays from throughout his collegiate season and where he can improve. Buffalo also went with the fan service pick, selecting punter Matt Araiza who will give Matthew Haack some competition in training camp.

Round 1 Pick 23 (23) CB Kaiir Elam

Round 2 Pick 31 (63) RB James Cook

Round 3 Pick 25 (89) LB Terrel Bernard

Round 5 Pick 5 (148) WR Khalil Shakir

Round 6 Pick 1 (180) P Matt Araiza

Round 6 Pick 6 (185) CB Christian Benford

Round 6 Pick 31 (209) OT Luke Tenuta

Round 7 Pick 10 (231) LB Baylon Spector

The Dolphins had a quiet draft, selecting only four players after trading away draft capital to the Kansas City Chiefs for Tyreek Hill, but that doesn’t mean their rookies won’t provide an impact. Linebacker Channing Tindall was the team’s first selection of the draft, taking place in the third round. Tindall has excellent speed covering the whole width of the field, which will be important when facing someone such as Josh Allen. Tindall can also provide an impact on special teams, which will only increase his value.

Round 3 Pick 102 LB Channing Tindall

Round 4 Pick 125 WR Erik Ezukanma

Round 7 Pick 224 OLB Cameron Goode

Round 7 Pick 247 QB Skylar Thompson

The first couple of picks for the Patriots have been met with some criticism to this point. In the first round, the team selected guard Cole Strange. Strange can be an impact player for sure, but most analysts have said that he was more of a second-round prospect. The same was said of receiver Tyquan Thornton, selected in the second round. Some said Thornton was a prospect likely to be picked after the second round.

Round 1: No. 29 G Cole Strange

Round 2: No. 50 WR Tyquan Thornton

Round 3: No. 85 CB Marcus Jones

Round 4: No. 121 CB Jack Jones

Round 4: No. 127 RB Pierre Strong Jr.

Round 4: No. 137 QB Bailey Zappe

Round 6: No. 183 RB Kevin Harris

Round 6: No. 200 DT Sam Roberts

Round 6: No. 210 G Chasen Hines

Round 7: No. 245 G Andrew Stueber

I saved the Jets for last because some have considered theirs the best draft this year. On defense, the Jets selected one of the best cornerbacks in the draft with Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner. Then a few picks later New York selected one of the best receivers in Garrett Wilson. To cap off the first round, the team traded up to select Jermaine Johnson II, who was considered one of the top defensive ends before sliding on draft night. If these players perform to their expectations, this could be a scary team.