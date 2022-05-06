Buffalo Bills Links, 5/6: Final thoughts on Buffalo’s 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and up next for the eight members of the Buffalo Bills’ draft class (along with their undrafted rookie free agents) is rookie minicamp, which runs May 13-14.

Today’s edition of the Bills links off with final thoughts on Buffalo’s draft class, including checking out grades from NFL experts across the country.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Final thoughts on Buffalo’s 2022 NFL Draft

Find out how local beat reporters and national analysts felt about general manager Brandon Beane’s sixth draft class with the Bills, including which picks stood out. Plus, how speedsters James Cook and Khalil Shakir will add a much-needed element to Buffalo’s offense: speed. Also, get to know new linebacker Terrel Bernard and find out fun facts about each of Buffalo’s draft picks.

Matt Araiza needs to prove he’s more than just the ‘Punt god’

It’s easy to think of Matt Araiza, the former San Diego State standout punter and sixth-round selection of the Bills, as simply the “Punt God.” But if Araiza wants to make the roster and make an impact on Buffalo’s season, he’s going to need to excel at holding for field goals and extra points, something he never did in college.

Odds and ends

Following the draft, we see where the Bills check in on the latest NFL power rankings. Plus, where QB Josh Allen sits among the preseason MVP favorites, which undrafted rookie free agent has the best chance of making the 53-man roster, how Erie County is planning on paying its share of a new Bills stadium, and more!