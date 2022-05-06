Buffalo Bills Links, 5/6: Final thoughts on Buffalo’s 2022 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and up next for the eight members of the Buffalo Bills’ draft class (along with their undrafted rookie free agents) is rookie minicamp, which runs May 13-14.
Today’s edition of the Bills links off with final thoughts on Buffalo’s draft class, including checking out grades from NFL experts across the country.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Final thoughts on Buffalo’s 2022 NFL Draft
Find out how local beat reporters and national analysts felt about general manager Brandon Beane’s sixth draft class with the Bills, including which picks stood out. Plus, how speedsters James Cook and Khalil Shakir will add a much-needed element to Buffalo’s offense: speed. Also, get to know new linebacker Terrel Bernard and find out fun facts about each of Buffalo’s draft picks.
- Roundup of NFL draft grades shows national analysts generally approve of Bills’ class - Buffalo News
- What They’re Saying | NFL analysts give Bills high marks for 2022 Draft selections - BuffaloBills.com
- Buffalo Bills draft speedy James Cook, Khalil Shakir to take pressure off Josh Allen - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills LB Terrel Bernard: ‘I feel like I have the experience’ - Buffalo News
- Fun things to know about Buffalo’s 2022 draft class - BuffaloBills.com
- Which NFL rookies will make the biggest impact? A pick for all 32 teams - The Athletic (subscription required).
- ‘We wanted him’: Buffalo Bills GM received angry texts after making this pick - newyorkupstate.com
Matt Araiza needs to prove he’s more than just the ‘Punt god’
It’s easy to think of Matt Araiza, the former San Diego State standout punter and sixth-round selection of the Bills, as simply the “Punt God.” But if Araiza wants to make the roster and make an impact on Buffalo’s season, he’s going to need to excel at holding for field goals and extra points, something he never did in college.
- Bills rookie ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza must master another job to make the roster - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Pump the brakes on the ‘Punt god’ and an exciting fifth-rounder: Bills draft thoughts - Democrat & Chronicle
Odds and ends
Following the draft, we see where the Bills check in on the latest NFL power rankings. Plus, where QB Josh Allen sits among the preseason MVP favorites, which undrafted rookie free agent has the best chance of making the 53-man roster, how Erie County is planning on paying its share of a new Bills stadium, and more!
- NFL Power Rankings: Where does each team stand after draft? - WGR 550
- 2022 NFL MVP odds: Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen is the preseason favorite - will he win? - newyorkupstate.com
- Best UDFA fits, including Justyn Ross: One player to watch for every NFL team - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Question isn’t if Erie County will pay $250 million for new Bills stadium, but how - Buffalo News
- Bills Today | These two Buffalo Bills matchups crack the top five of Nick Shook’s top ten games of 2022 - BuffaloBills.com
- Former Bills defensive end Mario Addison signs with Texans - Buffalo News
- AFC East draft review: New York Jets keep stockpiling impressive talent - Buffalo News
- Voice of the Fan: Bills have become destination, and fan base has played more than its part - Buffalo News
