NABP | Which new player will have the biggest impact this season?

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, & Brando discuss which player will make the biggest difference for the Buffalo Bills on the field this year. Will it be a rookie or free agent who stands out the most? Offense or defense? (or special teams, we see you Matt Araiza). Plus, will James Cook have an impact on Josh Allen’s career longevity?

