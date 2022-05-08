Billieve: Draft Likes, dislikes, thoughts moving forward

The annual NFL Draft is an imperfect science. Can’t-miss prospects can, indeed, miss, while late-round selections can outperform their draft position and go on to enjoy lengthy professional careers.

The Buffalo Bills made eight selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, as general manager Brandon Beane turned to the draft to improve his roster and shore up a few areas heading into the 2022 NFL season.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino discusses the selections he liked, and the ones that left him scratching his head from this year’s draft.

Boccacino offered up four picks that he loved and explained why he was a fan of the move. He then discussed a few picks that he felt missed the mark, and closed by doing a State of the Bills after the draft, running through his biggest question mark remaining about this Super Bowl-caliber roster.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on which draft selections you loved, and which ones you disliked.

