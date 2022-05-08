Buffalo Bills NEW Stadium Survey Talk | Overreaction Sports Show with the Voice

Set your reminders and join Joe Miller for the Overreaction Sports Show as Joe takes a look at the recent survey sent out by the Buffalo Bills in regards to what fans would “desire” in a new stadium. Does it hit the mark? Check the boxes? Are the Pegulas in an out of touch dream land? Let’s talk about it LIVE at 8pm.

Join Joe LIVE at 8pm to find out if he is overreacting or not!

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

#BUFFALOBILLS #BILLS #BILLSMAFIA #goBILLS #JoshAllen #JA17