Bills will host Titans on Monday Night Football in Week 2

The NFL schedule release is later this week, but certain games are dripping out ahead of time to build up the excitement for the full schedule. (Leave it to the NFL to do something like this.) As such, we now have the first confirmed Buffalo Bills game of the year on the calendar.

The Bills will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. The game is at 7:15 PM Eastern instead of 8:30 as the Monday night games transition to some doubleheaders. That same night, the Minnesota Vikings will play at the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:30 PM on ABC. That means the Bills are actually getting second billing.

It’s the fifth straight season the two teams have played thanks to scheduling and finishing in the same spots in their respective divisions. The Bills played in Nashville on Monday Night Football in 2021, losing a close game late to the Titans in October. Buffalo also lost to Tennessee in 2020 but beat them in 2019 and 2018.

This game will mark the first time since 2018 that the Bills actually hosted the contest, and the annual trip to Nashville has become a highlight on Buffalo’s road schedule for a lot of fans.

The Bills played twice on Monday night last year, and they beat the New England Patriots to take the division lead in December.

The full schedule is released on Thursday night.