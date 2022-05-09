Circling the Wagons: Bills 2022 rookie roundup & camp story lines w/Rumblings’ Grif

In this episode, we conclude our discussion of the Buffalo Bills 2022 Draft Class with Buffalo Rumblings NFL Draft writer Grif. We discuss what we think was Brandon Beane’s most head-scratching pick of the draft, positions of need that we wish the Bills would’ve addressed in the Draft, what our grades were of the 2022 Draft class, some of the most interesting story lines heading into training camp, and much more!

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Like us on Facebook: Circling the Wagons: A Buffalo Bills Podcast

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store here

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.