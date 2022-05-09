The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans game in Week 2 is just one of a handful of games already announced on the NFL’s 2022 schedule. Our friends at DraftKings SportsBook have already dropped betting lines for the game and the Bills are favored.

Buffalo is a 7-point favorite right now against the Titans at home. There is no over/under point total as of this posting, but we should have one in the next few hours. The Bills are -320 on the Moneyline.

The Bills were favored by 7 points or more nine times in 2021. They lost two of those games outright, but were 6-3 against the spread when all was said and done.

Against Tennessee in 2021, the Bills were favored by 6 points but lost the game outright. The two teams combined for 67 points, obliterating the Over/Under of 53.5.

