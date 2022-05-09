Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has always looked at the NFL Draft as the end of the scouting season. To that end, he’s made a hire in the personnel department, adding Matt Bazirgan in a senior personnel executive role, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Bazirgan had been with the Houston Texans as co-assistant director of player personnel. He was promoted to the role a year ago after Houston hired Nick Caserio as general manager. Bazirgan was originally hired by the then-GM Brian Gaine, who was Texans general manager from 2018 to 2019.

Gaine and Bazirgan both worked for the New York Jets, but it’s unclear if there was much, if any, overlap. Bazirgan worked in the front office for 14 years starting in 2004 as a college cout while Gaine was with the Jets from 1999 to 2004.

Gaine is now with the Bills as senior personnel advisor, but with this hire, he could be in line for a promotion to assistant general manager with Bazirgan potentially replacing him. The Bills lost assistant general manager Joe Schoen earlier this offseason when he became the New York Giants’ general manager. They also lost Dan Morgan a year ago, when he joined the Carolina Panthers as assistant general manager after being the number 3 guy in Buffalo.