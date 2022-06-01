How to watch: Josh Allen plays in ‘The Match’ Wednesday evening

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes are facing off against Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in Capital One’s “The Match” tonight from Las Vegas. The golf event will cover 18 holes and has already led to a significant amount of trash talk between the old goats and the young pups.

The contest will be broadcast on cable network TNT or the TNT app. Coverage begins at 6:30 PM Eastern.

This is the sixth year that “The Match” has taken place. According to event creator Bryan Zuriff, the idea of pairing Mahomes and Allen against Brady and Rodgers came to him while watching this past season’s AFC Divisional Round game between the Chiefs and Bills, with Mahomes and Allen dueling on national TV in the game of the year.

“Literally after the game that day when they had that epic game, they scored like 28 points in 3 minutes,” Zuriff told TMZ. “Probably the greatest game in football history. I texted the network and said, ‘We gotta do something with these guys. This is the future of the NFL.’”

You can’t bet on The Match in New York State since it’s not part of a licensed tour or organization. If you’re outside NY, head over to DraftKings Sportsbook to place your bet!

Allen played the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this February instead of playing in the Pro Bowl. He was also a featured joke-teller at the NFL Honors Awards. He signed a six-year, $260 million contract last offseason.

The Match began in 2018 with Tiger Woods taking on Phil Mickelson in a 1-on-1 match before including NFL players in the next round of the contest in the spring of 2020. Peyton Manning joined Woods and Tom Brady joined Mickelson in May of 2020 before NBAers got involved in the fall, with Charles Barkley and Stephen Curry playing with Mickelson and Woods, respectively.

In 2021, Woods wasn’t in the event for the first time due to injury and was replaced by Tour player Bryson DeChambeau. Mickelson and Brady were paired again opposite Rodgers with DeChambeau.

In November 2021, DeChambeau and Tour player Brooks Koepka took their public feud to The Match course.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.