Plays That Defined 2021: Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Welcome to Plays That Defined 2021! This ain’t your usual game recap. Here’s what to do. Pretend you’ve just written a novel and it’s time to select the cover art. You want a single picture that tells the reader what it’s all about, right? That’s the deal here. Vote for the play that best tells the “story” of this game. Which GIF is the best “cover art” for...

I mean...wow. We’ve talked about the recipe for a blowout on the other side of the ball so let’s see if the formula holds true when the Bills are on the wrong end of things. Offense can’t get started? Check. Defense can’t stop anything? Check. A sprinkle of superfluous turnovers? Siiiiiiigh...check. This was the only time all year that Buffalo lost by more than one score. At least Josh Allen was only sacked once.

Jonathan Taylor’s three-yard touchdown (Q1, 9:03)

I usually stick to five plays per game, which is the number of touchdowns Jonathan Taylor had. I nearly just went with that and asked you to pick your “favorite” one, but realized that wouldn’t demonstrate how awful the offense played too. So here’s his first one, which occurred right out of the gate. The Bills forced one punt if you were in the mood to be really sad.

Josh Allen’s first interception (Q1, 4:10)

This game was so out of hand by the end that even Mitch Trubisky was picked off. When you end up benching Josh “Clutch” Allen because the game has officially become unwinnable that’s pretty damning. Rather than show the result of the hopelessness, here’s how Buffalo got there. This was the Bills’ first possession of the game. The Colts got the ball back near midfield and went on to have Jonathan Taylor score a touchdown of course. Allen threw two interceptions and for the sake of any children who might be reading I won’t recap any more of his stats.

Isaiah McKenzie’s fumble (Q2, 2:12)

Speaking of turnovers...

On second thought let’s not discuss them. Guess what happened right after this play? Did you guess “Jonathan Taylor ran it in for a two-yard TD?”

WEEEEEEEEE!

Jonathan Taylor’s 40-yard run (Q3, 6:33)

Not only did Taylor score a lot of points, he was incredibly efficient. Even without this 40 yarder he averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Matt Milano saved the touchdown but he may as well have not even bothered. Taylor finished the job the very next play.

Josh Allen’s two-point conversion (Q4, 12:42)

With just under 13 minutes to play, the Bills looked to analytics. With the XP, the Bills would have needed three more TDs and three two-point conversions to tie. With this conversion, the three scores (and two-point conversions) would have been for the win! Because that was likely!

Which horrible thing gets your vote?