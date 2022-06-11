Four Downs: Former Buffalo Bills the team could still re-sign

While the Buffalo Bills may be considered a Super Bowl favorite by many this season, I still have some relatively minor concerns about depth at a few positions. There are four unsigned players—all of whom suited up for the Bills last season—who could contribute if they were willing to sign a low-cost deal this season. Based on some of the depth concerns I have, these four options could be a good fit to rejoin the team this year.

Emmanuel Sanders

In my humble opinion, the Bills are incredibly thin at outside wide receiver. After Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, there is a lack of depth on the roster should either go down with an injury. While Sanders has apparently been mulling retirement, I would consider him a security blanket for the receiving corps.

Despite being 34 years old, Sanders still contributed 42 receptions for 626 yards last season. He played 77% of offensive snaps, and would be a quality depth addition at wide receiver.

A.J. Klein

The recent six-game suspension of linebacker Andre Smith makes Klein an interesting option for the Bills. Despite playing less than 30% of snaps on defense last year, Klein was a valuable contributor on special teams. He has also shown that he can serve as a back-up for Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds when needed, and brings plenty of experience to the linebackers room. At this point the Bills’ primary depth is provided by Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson, and Terrel Bernard. I like the idea of bringing Klein back to Buffalo this season.

Daryl Williams

Williams played over 95% of the snaps on the offensive line during the 2020 and 2021 seasons for the Bills. While the Bills could save some money by getting out of his contract, they still have questions at backup RG and RT. Ryan Bates and Spencer Brown are understandably the future at the right side of the offensive line—but a proven depth player at both positions would not be a bad thing. While I remain hopeful that Cody Ford can be a reliable backup, I would feel much more comfortable with Williams on the roster.

Justin Zimmer

After a season-ending injury limited Zimmer to just six games in 2021, there remained questions if the Bills would re-sign the versatile defensive tackle. Zimmer still remains on the market, but I see him as a low-cost player the Bills could bring back at some point this year. He is obviously familiar with defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s defense, and contributed sporadically on special teams last year. I would hope that the Bills are monitoring his recovery, and see him as a late-season signing should anyone on the interior defensive line get injured.