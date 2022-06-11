Buffalo Bills Links, 6/11: What Buffalo’s young pass rushers learned from Von Miller

Veteran edge rusher Von Miller recently conducted his sixth annual pass-rush summit, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on how three of the Buffalo Bills’ young pass rushers—Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and A.J. Epenesa—used the summit to work on improving their abilities to get after the quarterback.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Names of Bills’ assistant general manager candidates have been reported - Buffalo Rumblings
- Ryan Fitzpatrick: “Josh Allen is my favorite quarterback to watch” - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: WR Tanner Gentry - Buffalo Rumblings
- The Bruce Exclusive: Traits give you options - Buffalo Rumblings
- NABP | What could stop the Bills from winning it all? - Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast: The Vegas Takedown w/ Jarrett Bailey - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
What Buffalo’s young pass rushers learned from Von Miller
Greg Rousseau was one of three recently drafted Buffalo pass rushers present for Von Miller’s pass-rush summit in Las Vegas, NV. Miller invited Rousseau, Boogie Basham (a second-round draft pick in 2021), and A.J. Epenesa (second-round selection in 2020) to learn from Miller and 18 of the league’s better pass rushers.
- What the Buffalo Bills’ young pass-rushers learned from Von Miller, NFL’s best - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Von Miller on the importance of hosting the Pass Rush Summit - BuffaloBills.com
Moving on from 13 seconds
New Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley is ready to put last season’s “communication” breakdown from the AFC divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs behind him in assuming the role as head of special teams with the Bills. Plus, Heath Farwell, the man who led Buffalo’s special teams for the last three seasons, has no desire to break down the Bills’ special teams miscues from last year’s playoff loss.
- After ‘communication’ breakdown in playoff loss to Chiefs, Matthew Smiley ready to take over running Bills’ special teams - Buffalo News
- Heath Farwell tells Jacksonville Jaguars media he doesn’t think twice about ‘13 seconds’ - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
Find out the Bills who earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ top ten positional rankings ahead of the 2022 season. Plus, former teammates of Ryan Fitzpatrick discuss whether they would trade a 2015 win over the New York Jets to let Fitzy experience the playoffs, former Bills center Eric Wood shares whether he thinks Fitzy would sign a one-day contract to retire as a Bill, wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie is set to make a primetime television appearance...as a singer, and more!
- Bills Today | These seven Bills players cracked the top 10 in PFF’s 2022 position rankings - BuffaloBills.com
- Would Bills teammates trade that victory to put Ryan Fitzpatrick, Jets in playoffs? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Wood doesn’t think Fitz will sign 1-day contract with Bills - WGR 550
- Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie to sing Tuesday on America’s Got Talent with NFL Players Choir - Buffalo News
- GMFB | Which team will start the season hot and never cool down? - BuffaloBills.com
- Erik Brady: Bills Backers clubs in D.C. pitching in to help raise money for survivors fund - Buffalo News
- Why Bills’ Josh Allen launched NFTs with DraftKings, Metabilia, tech startup led by WNY native - Buffalo News
Loading comments...