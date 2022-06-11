Buffalo Bills Links, 6/11: What Buffalo’s young pass rushers learned from Von Miller

Veteran edge rusher Von Miller recently conducted his sixth annual pass-rush summit, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on how three of the Buffalo Bills’ young pass rushers—Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and A.J. Epenesa—used the summit to work on improving their abilities to get after the quarterback.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

What Buffalo’s young pass rushers learned from Von Miller

Greg Rousseau was one of three recently drafted Buffalo pass rushers present for Von Miller’s pass-rush summit in Las Vegas, NV. Miller invited Rousseau, Boogie Basham (a second-round draft pick in 2021), and A.J. Epenesa (second-round selection in 2020) to learn from Miller and 18 of the league’s better pass rushers.

Moving on from 13 seconds

New Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley is ready to put last season’s “communication” breakdown from the AFC divisional round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs behind him in assuming the role as head of special teams with the Bills. Plus, Heath Farwell, the man who led Buffalo’s special teams for the last three seasons, has no desire to break down the Bills’ special teams miscues from last year’s playoff loss.

Odds and ends

Find out the Bills who earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ top ten positional rankings ahead of the 2022 season. Plus, former teammates of Ryan Fitzpatrick discuss whether they would trade a 2015 win over the New York Jets to let Fitzy experience the playoffs, former Bills center Eric Wood shares whether he thinks Fitzy would sign a one-day contract to retire as a Bill, wide receiver/returner Isaiah McKenzie is set to make a primetime television appearance...as a singer, and more!