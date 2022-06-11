NABP | Predicting the winners and losers of each AFC Division

In this edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys take a stab at predicting the first- and last-place finishers for each division in the AFC. Will there be a worst-to-first this season like the Cincinnati Bengals last season?

Will it be the Indianapolis Colts or Tennessee Titans taking home the AFC South? Pat will be forced to chose between “generational talent” Matt Ryan and “The Patron Saint of Mediocrity” Ryan Tannehill.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.