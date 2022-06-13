Billieve: Ranking Buffalo’s 2022 road trips

Fans of the Buffalo Bills travel well wherever their team plays.

The Bills have nine road games on the schedule for 2022. There are, of course, their usual trips to AFC East rivals the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets. But the schedule makers also gave Bills fans some enticing road trip options this year, including Buffalo’s first visits to Chicago and Detroit since the 2014 season.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino breaks down all nine of Buffalo’s road trips, ranking them from the best to the worst opportunities for Bills Mafia to hit the road and catch their team in action this year.

Besides annual trips to face their AFC East foes, Buffalo’s road schedule includes visits to the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Boccacino’s rankings take into consideration the opponent, the time of year, the things to do in the city, and more. Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on the best and worst road trips this year.

