Buffalo Bills sign OL Greg Van Roten

The Buffalo Bills added a veteran presence to the offensive line Monday, signing Greg Van Roten. The move was announced by the team on Monday as they prep for mandatory minicamp. Per their own release, Van Roten is described as a “depth” addition.

Greg Van Roten’s NFL career started with the Green Bay Packers in 2012, but the 32-year-old lineman should be considered a late bloomer who may have plenty left in the tank to offer. Van Roten has 77 appearances in the NFL, a bit shy of five seasons worth of games. His starting experience clocks in at 50 games. Those starts have all been in the last four years which includes two years each with the Jets (most recently) and the ...drum roll... Carolina Panthers.

Van Roten’s NFL resume has a gap between the 2013 and 2017 seasons. In 2014 he was with the Seahawks on the offseason roster only. That time also included two years with the Toronto Argonauts.

Van Roten’s starting experience is on the interior line, with time at both guard spots and center. Feel free to speculate on what that might mean in the comments. While there’s likely not much chance Van Roten will compete for a starting spot, it’s possible he could push another depth player down the chart.