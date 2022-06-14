Circling the Wagons: Brian Daboll vs. Ken Dorsey & Potential Tradebait

In this episode, we talk with Justus General Radford from Buffalo FAMBase on his podcast Justus 4 All about if Ken Dorsey will be a better offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills than Brian Daboll was. we also talk about players who are on the roster bubble already that general manager Brandon Beane could potentially trade for a draft pick later on in training camp, and much more!

Follow Justus on Twitter: @JustusGeneral

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.